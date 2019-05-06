Home Entertainment Tamil

I hope to do a masala film with a good script soon: K13 actor Arulnithi

...says Arulnithi whose latest thriller, K-13, has opened to largely favourable reviews this past weekend

Published: 06th May 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Arulnithi, who will soon be entering his 10th year in the industry, seems to be a fan of thrillers, given several of his films belong to the genre, including last week’s release, K-13. But the actor disagrees. “Though I’ve done Demonte Colony, Aarathu Sinam, and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, in between, I’ve also done feel-good films such as Brindhavanam. Even my upcoming film with Jiiva is a story about two kabbadi players, who are friends. After that, there’s a film with Seenu Ramasamy sir and you can expect whatever you love from his films.” 
He affirms that he chooses projects based on the script. “I actually take my friends to listen to scripts. It’s just that the ones I pick end up being thrillers, more often than not. Maybe it’s to do with more directors approaching me with thrillers,” he smiles.

Excerpts from a conversation: 

What about K-13 intrigued you the most?
When Barath Neelakantan (the director) narrated the script to me, within the first 15 minutes itself, I was impressed with the film. But I waited for him to finish the full story, and it only got better from there. He surprised me a few times during the narration with the twists in the story. We were keen to make a film that would be called a different attempt. This film, which is a psycho-thriller, is completely different from my previous thrillers. 

Your character in Brindhavanam was loud, but in Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, it was a subtler performance. How do you bring about such changes?
In Brindhavanam, I played a role who can’t speak or hear, and director Radhamohan sent me to get trained. There were a lot of rehearsals as we were keen that the sign language should reach the audience. In Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, I played a call taxi driver, but I didn’t want to copy anyone’s mannerisms as it would look artificial. So I portrayed the role imagining what I would have done as a driver. For K-13 again, in which I play an assistant director waiting for his first film, I haven’t imitated any AD, but have only tried to bring out their struggles from my perspective. 

READ K13 REVIEW HERE

So does that mean you spend as much time to understand the character as the script?
Of course. Understanding the character is just as important. A good film can be brought down by a poorly-written character, and vice versa. But mostly, I listen to and follow what the director says to a T. 

You’ve said earlier that you can easily figure out whether a character would fit you well.
Yes. I think it’s pretty easy to judge that. When listening to a story, I simultaneously visualise myself in that story. So at that stage itself, it is possible to know if I can fit in those shoes. 

Is that the reason for staying away from what is usually tagged as masala cinema?
Actually, I want to do those kinds of films, but I need to be in a stage where I can carry one. Also, I still think the script is important even for masala films. So I hope I get one with a good script in the future. 

You said you take your friends for story discussions, so what do you, as a team, look for in a script?
First, it’s obviously the story. This is followed by the team. I tend to be more apprehensive about who the music director and cinematographer are, when it comes to thrillers, because they are of utmost importance for that genre. For instance, without music, a scene that requires build up 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K-13

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp