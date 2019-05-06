Home Entertainment Tamil

Sharwanand in talks for SR Prabhu’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual

Talks are currently on, and an official announcement along with the details about the cast and the crew can be expected soon,” says SR Prabhu.

Published: 06th May 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Actor Sharwanand, who is presently shooting for two Telugu films — 96 remake, alongside Samantha, and another film that co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan — is in talks with producer SR Prabhu for a big-budget Tamil- Telugu bilingual, to be directed by a debutant director.

“The project is currently in production. As we thought that Sharawanand will be the perfect choice for this project, we have approached him to play the lead. Talks are currently on, and an official announcement along with the details about the cast and the crew can be expected soon,” says SR Prabhu.

Sharwanand has previously starred in Tamil films like M Saravanan’s Engeyum Eppothum and Cheran’s JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai. SR Prabhu, meanwhile, has several projects like Suriya’s NGK, Andrea Jeremiah’s Vattam, the Karthi-starrer Kaithi and a yet-to-be-titled with Jyotika as lead in different stages of production. 

TAGS
Sharwanand Kajal Aggarwal Kalyani Priyadarshan

