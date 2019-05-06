Sharwanand in talks for SR Prabhu’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Actor Sharwanand, who is presently shooting for two Telugu films — 96 remake, alongside Samantha, and another film that co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan — is in talks with producer SR Prabhu for a big-budget Tamil- Telugu bilingual, to be directed by a debutant director.

“The project is currently in production. As we thought that Sharawanand will be the perfect choice for this project, we have approached him to play the lead. Talks are currently on, and an official announcement along with the details about the cast and the crew can be expected soon,” says SR Prabhu.

Sharwanand has previously starred in Tamil films like M Saravanan’s Engeyum Eppothum and Cheran’s JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai. SR Prabhu, meanwhile, has several projects like Suriya’s NGK, Andrea Jeremiah’s Vattam, the Karthi-starrer Kaithi and a yet-to-be-titled with Jyotika as lead in different stages of production.