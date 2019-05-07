Home Entertainment Tamil

Dancing in a storm

It supposedly happened when Vijay Antony and heroine Ashima Narwal were shooting a song titled Kolladhe.

Published: 07th May 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Kolaigaran hero Vijay Antony travelled to Abu Dhabi to shoot a song in the desert. “I expected conditions to be hot in Abu Dhabi, and was preparing myself for the change in climate,” he says. “I wasn’t, however, prepared to be hit by a sand storm, and right at the beginning of the shoot, no less!”

It supposedly happened when Vijay Antony and heroine Ashima Narwal were shooting a song titled Kolladhe. “Strong winds began blowing, and the locals told us that it usually was a precursor to a storm,” Vijay says. “Despite the heat, we somehow continued to shoot, even though it was hard to keep the eyes open from the flying sand.” He also shares that there was nowhere to run for cover.

The team apparently secured permission to shoot for only a few hours every day at the desert. “I knew the lighting would change, and didn’t want to inconvenience the team. So we decided to soldier on,” he says. Director Andrew Louis, however, had a problem. “He noticed that I kept shutting my eyes as an instinctive response to the sand,” he adds. “We didn’t decide to reshoot though. The director eventually decided to use those portions, and trusted that they would seem like I was closing my eyes, deep in love.”

Vijay credits Ashima for dealing with the weather issues far better than he did. “She showed no sign that we were shooting amid a storm.” A few days later, the team had to contend with another storm in Abu Dhabi. “But this time, we had learned how to cope. But all the shooting there came at a cost,” he says, referring to his tanned appearance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp