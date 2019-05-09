Kamal Haasan to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3

By Express News Service

After hosting two successful seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, speculations were rife that Kamal Haasan would not return for the third season owing to his political commitments. However, refuting such claims, sources tell us that the Vishwaroopam actor will indeed return to host the third season of the popular reality show that marked his television debut.

It was further said that Kamal Haasan has already shot for the show's promos, and an official announcement about the show can be expected soon. Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 is slated to go on air mid-June, similar to previous seasons.

Last seen in Vishwaroopam 2, Kamal Haasan had earlier said that he would stop acting once he becomes a full-time politician. The status of his upcoming projects, Sabaash Naidu and Indian 2, are unknown.