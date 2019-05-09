Home Entertainment Tamil

Rahul Dev, Dev Gill to play the baddies in Jai’s Breaking News

While the film’s first schedule, which lasted 20 days, was recently wrapped up, the second schedule will see the team shooting in Mumbai, and parts of Europe.

Published: 09th May 2019 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Jai will play a superhero in debutant director Andrew Pandian’s fantasy drama, titled Breaking News. Now, we learn that Rahul Dev and Dev Gill have been roped in as the antagonists for the superhero film.

Andrew says, “We needed two stars, who could fit the role of corporate billionaire brothers. We also wanted them to be well known in the South. So, we zeroed in on Rahul Dev and Dev Gill as they’ve worked alongside Ajith (Vedhalam) and Vijay (Sura) respectively. While the elder brother character, played by Rahul, will be someone with exceptional intelligence, Dev’s character will get what he wants with his brawn. Their actions will take our country backwards by two decades. Someone with an IQ far more than a regular human (Jai) has to save the day.”

While the film’s first schedule, which lasted 20 days, was recently wrapped up, the second schedule will see the team shooting in Mumbai, and parts of Europe. Starring Bhanu Sree of Telugu Bigg 
Boss Season 2 as the female lead, the CGIheavy film is produced by K Thirukadal Udhayam. 

