Sakshi Aggarwal joins GV Prakash’s next

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that GV Prakash, who was last seen in Kuppathu Raja, has commenced work on a fantasy horror film with director Ezhil of Thulladha Manamum Thullum and Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran fame.

The latest on this project is that Sakshi Aggarwal, who was last seen in the Ajith-starrer Viswasam, will be playing a small but important role in the film. “I play the role of a village belle, who falls for the hero. Also, this is the first time I am playing a rural role. Working with GV Prakash was fun. Though my character will be seen only in a few scenes, it’s a crucial one,” says Sakshi.

It is to be noted that Eesha Rabba of Awe fame and Nikesha Patel, who was last seen in the Arvind Swami-starrer Bhaskar Oru Rascal, have already been roped in as the female leads in this film.

The film, which is set in Tirunelveli, went on floors last week. It has cinematography by UK Senthil Kumar and music by Engeyum Eppodhum-fame C Sathya.