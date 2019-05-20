Vijay Sethupathi's next, Chennai Palani Mars

By Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, is all set to unveil his next as a producer, which has been interestingly titled Chennai Palani Mars. Apart from bankrolling the film, Vijay Sethupathi has written the script, while Biju Vishwanath will be taking care of the direction, cinematography and the editing.

Vijay and Biju had earlier worked together for Orange Mittai, the actor's first production, in which he played the role of an ailing old man. However, when it comes to Chennai Palani Mars, Vijay has stayed away from acting, and has only taken the writing responsibilities.

The cast of Chennai Palani Mars mostly features newcomers, whose names will be unveiled when the first look poster arrives on May 22. An announcement for the same was made by Vijay on Twitter with the help of a poster, which features a little boy clad in an astronaut suit.

Chennai Palani Mars is expected to get a release in the third quarter of the year.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)