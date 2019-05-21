Dhanush's international debut "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir" out in India on June 21

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Dhanush's "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir", which marked his international debut, will release in India on June 21.

Based on an eponymous book by Romain Puertolas, the film is directed by Ken Scott.

Excited about the Indian release, Dhanush tweeted: "Delighted to share with all of you that my first international film 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' is releasing in India, US, Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Nepal on June 21."

For his fans in southern India, the Tamil version of Dhanush's film will be released as "Pakkiri".

The film is produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Singh Chahal and Aditi Anand among others, read a statement.

"We are delighted to have Anil Thadani's AA films for the all India release and YNOTX in Tamil Nadu to give this beautiful film the perfect marketing and distribution collaboration and reach the right audiences.

Having been very successful in select international locations where it has released so far, we are very excited to have the best partners in India, led by Golden Ratio Films, to maximize the potential of this film across English and Tamil," Gupta said.

"The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir" revolves around the life of Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, played by Dhanush, a charming charlatan from Mumbai who embarks on an extraordinary journey in search of a father he never knew. As he travels from India to France, UK, Spain, Italy and Libya, what was supposed to be a simple journey to Paris turns into a veritable odyssey.

The comedy-adventure film was premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2018. Its poster was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival a year ago.

