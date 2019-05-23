Home Entertainment Tamil

A penny for a song

Ahead of the upcoming Ilaiyaraaja concert, Isai Celebrates Isai, the Isaignani, in this column, reflects on an old photo of his from the TNIE archive

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

‘This picture was taken during the shooting of Sigappu Rojakkal. Before I came to Chennai, amma had called me and my brothers (Gangai Amaren and Bhaskar) and asked, “What will you do in Madras?” I replied, “We’ll play music for cinema, drama or kacheri. We will use all opportunities that life throws at us. Even if we don’t get any chances, we can always perform on the streets.”

Ilaiyaraaja with his brothers 
Gangai Amaran and Bhaskar

A tad distressed on hearing my response, she said, “Enna pa ipdi laam solreenga?” (Why are you saying such things?) Since we were incredibly optimistic, I replied saying, “Ada ‘platform-um’  medai dhana ma. If the Communist party stages where we played when we were young were a kind platform to showcase our talent, the actual ‘platforms’ are just another kind. The listeners are going to be the same, irrespective of where we perform.” Time rolled by, we came to Chennai, and I finally got my break as a composer with Annakili. Two years after my debut, we were reminded of this conversation and decided to put our words into action. We took our instruments and went straight to the beach to perform.

During that time, Kamal Haasan who was also there shooting for Sigappu Rojakkal, noticed us performing and called Stills Ravi to click pictures of us. Ravi insisted that we pause for a while, spread a mat on the floor and asked everyone including Kamal to throw coins on it to make the picture look interesting. The picture here was shot right after that performance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp