Home Entertainment Tamil

Horror sans cliches

Debutant director Raju Viswanath is confident that Lisaa, his 3D horror film, will break all the stereotypes associated with the genre.

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Debutant director Raju Viswanath is confident that Lisaa, his 3D horror film, will break all the stereotypes associated with the genre. It was the first decision Raju made with his producer-cinematographer Muthiah when they decided to make this Tamil-Telugu bilingual horror film. “We didn’t want to have any of the cliches associated with the genre such as over-the-top makeup, a predictable revenge angle etc.” Shooting with 8K helium camera was another such choice. “Instead of using a conventional 2K format and converting it into 3D, opting for a 8K helium gave us rich visuals.”

Raju, an erstwhile assistant of 24-fame Vikram Kuma, says Anjali was one of his top choices for the film. “Anjali has expressive eyes and can speak both languages. She effortlessly slipped into her character, which is different from the middle-class girl she usually plays.” Along with Anjali, the film also stars Sam Jones (who was last seen in Yemaali), Brahmanandam and Yogi Babu. The film will have music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp