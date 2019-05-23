Horror sans cliches

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Debutant director Raju Viswanath is confident that Lisaa, his 3D horror film, will break all the stereotypes associated with the genre. It was the first decision Raju made with his producer-cinematographer Muthiah when they decided to make this Tamil-Telugu bilingual horror film. “We didn’t want to have any of the cliches associated with the genre such as over-the-top makeup, a predictable revenge angle etc.” Shooting with 8K helium camera was another such choice. “Instead of using a conventional 2K format and converting it into 3D, opting for a 8K helium gave us rich visuals.”

Raju, an erstwhile assistant of 24-fame Vikram Kuma, says Anjali was one of his top choices for the film. “Anjali has expressive eyes and can speak both languages. She effortlessly slipped into her character, which is different from the middle-class girl she usually plays.” Along with Anjali, the film also stars Sam Jones (who was last seen in Yemaali), Brahmanandam and Yogi Babu. The film will have music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi.