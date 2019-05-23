Home Entertainment Tamil

The Oviyaa factor

After a struggle of three years, Oviyava Vitta Yaaru is releasing this week — at the right time, some would say, with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 around the corner.

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha
Express News Service

After a struggle of three years, Oviyava Vitta Yaaru is releasing this week — at the right time, some would say, with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 around the corner. The director Rajadurai admits that the title was changed from Seeni to OVY, to bring in the fans of the 90 ML actor. The film, he says, will have shades of 2014 film, Sathuranga Vettai.

“The conman is more equipped to play the game, thanks to his MBA background. The film unfolds in Madurai, where the lead character loses his land in a case of cheating.”

Rajudurai is confident that the film will ride on the Oviyaa buzz for the first week. The Kalavani actor plays a journalist in the film, who is also a supportive girlfriend. The film will only have two songs — a melody and a dance number composed by Srikanth Deva. “We reduced the number of songs from four to two as we didn’t want the narrative to be hampered,” he says.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp