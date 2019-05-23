The Oviyaa factor

K Sudha By

Express News Service

After a struggle of three years, Oviyava Vitta Yaaru is releasing this week — at the right time, some would say, with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 around the corner. The director Rajadurai admits that the title was changed from Seeni to OVY, to bring in the fans of the 90 ML actor. The film, he says, will have shades of 2014 film, Sathuranga Vettai.

“The conman is more equipped to play the game, thanks to his MBA background. The film unfolds in Madurai, where the lead character loses his land in a case of cheating.”

Rajudurai is confident that the film will ride on the Oviyaa buzz for the first week. The Kalavani actor plays a journalist in the film, who is also a supportive girlfriend. The film will only have two songs — a melody and a dance number composed by Srikanth Deva. “We reduced the number of songs from four to two as we didn’t want the narrative to be hampered,” he says.

