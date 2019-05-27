If directors can wait, I would gladly compose for them:  GV Prakash Kumar

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

After turning actor, music director GV Prakash Kumar has had his hands full with back-to-back releases. The actor, who has already had three releases this year — Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Kuppathu Raja and Watchman — says that save for time, no other factors stopped him from composing for other actors. “I never decided I’d concentrate on acting alone.

Time has been the deciding factor. If a director can afford to wait a bit, I would be glad to compose for them. For example, if I am brought on board about four months before the film goes on floors, I will be able to deliver,” says GV Prakash who pinpoints his 50th film, Theri, as an example of a project that he worked on despite being busy as an actor.

GV Prakash’s next two releases as a composer are Vetri Maaran-Dhanush’s Asuran and Sudha Kongara-Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. Speaking about the Dhanush starrer, the composer says, “From the musical perspective, Asuran is an interesting film. It will have a mix of folk songs and world music. I have finished four tunes for the film.”

Asuran marks his third collaboration with actor and director duo Dhanush and Vetri Maaran after Polladhavan and Aadukalam. Both albums being chartbusters does not add any pressure, he says. “I have done 72 films now and I have been here for 13 years. The concept and how we are going to treat the subject musically is what matters. Music for the previous Vetri Maaran films were a product of my love and passion for my work.”

Despite a career spanning more than a decade, GV Prakash has never scored music for a Suriya starrer, or a biopic. “I don’t know why this collaboration didn’t happen before. I am glad it has now happened with this film. Sudha has been a close friend of mine since her first film. I know her from her assistant director days. Just like Asuran, Soorarai Pottru has an intriguing story and the music for it will be equally interesting. As it is a biopic, the way I have treated this project musically is different. Work on the entire album is over.”

On the acting front, GV Prakash’s next release is Sivappu Manjal Pachai, co-starring Siddharth. This project also marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Lijomol Jose. “It is a film with equal scope for all three of us. It will be an emotional ride and is a special film for all of us, especially for director Sasi sir, who took two years after Pichaikkaran to write this film.” He has a bunch of other forthcoming releases, including Jail by Vasantha Balan, Ayngaran, and 100% Kadhal. Ask him about the delay in the releases of some of his projects and the actor adds, “Athuku namma onnum seiyave mudiyathu. We cannot pinpoint the reason too.”

Meanwhile, the composer is planning to spread awareness about ‘the unsung heroes of the state’. “We are working on a YouTube show named Magathana Manidhargal in which I will interview social service workers who the world needs to know more about. My team and I will go to their place, and give coverage to the change they are trying to bring about. The aim is to make people socially conscious,” says GV Prakash who has already completed the first episode.

“We have interviewed a teacher of a corporation school in Javadu hills. Mahalakshmi teacher was instrumental in bringing education to about 500 children. We also spent time with the students, and learned about their struggles and what could be done to make things easier for them. We are planning to do these interviews as a monthly exercise.” He is keen that the programme not be commercialised.

“That is why it is not going to be telecast in a TV channel. There might also be restrictions on the content if it is for a channel. Moreover, on social media, it is going to be there forever,” says GV Prakash. The second episode will apparently focus on the story of the team that is trying to revive the Thaen river in Karaikudi. “We have no commercial motive for doing this. It is just for social awareness,” he signs off.