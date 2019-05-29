‘I would love to play Jagan Anna in his biopic’

Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Suriya talks about his forthcoming political drama NGK  and why he is enjoying this phase of his career

Why did you insist on a U certificate despite NGK being an intensely political film?
We did have a few scenes in the script which were muted, but there are no visual cuts. We have shot everything organically and we wanted it to be communicated that way.

In an interview, you’ve said you planned on working with director Selvaraghavan a long time ago. How has he evolved over the years?
I have been waiting for 19 years to collaborate with Selva. I’m his big fan. His emotion levels are different from normal people like you and me. It was completely like going into a new world and each day has been a different experience. He manipulates you so well and purposefully pretends to be another person on the sets. Otherwise, you will end up doing a Singam or some thing. When something is not working he goes onto the next scene but keeps trying it until he is content with the outcome. He wants everything to be perfect and doesn’t sit in one place. A monitor is usually played four-five times – he wants to see me, see a junior artist, see eye-blink and see the interaction and focus. We need to wait for 10 minutes after every shot for his okay. He is a tough taskmaster and his okay is a big relief for us (smiles).

In Yuva you played an aspiring politician. How is NGK going to be?
Yuva is a non-linear film with a lot of ingredients. We have seen several big canvas films depicting the political scenario. Like every other Selva film, NGK has a different layer which he has set for a political film from the characterisation itself. The story takes off from a common man’s perspective. How a person without any political backdrop is being pulled into the system and what can possibly happen in a battlefield is what NGK is all about.

The film touches on real-life politics. Did you prepare for the role with caution?
Preparation doesn’t help in this case as Selva is someone who will change your perception completely on location. He asked me to not memorise the dialogues and placed me in a different level which I’m not used to. As for the story, we don’t have an individual or a political party in our mind as a reference point. We did thorough research and we analysed what happened in the past. We haven’t dramatised an incident or a scenario and I can confidently say that the film doesn’t target anyone. The film starts off in a village and shifts to town. Selva has balanced everything well. I’m sure everybody will relate to this story and my characterisation.

NGK is said to be Selva’s take on contemporary politics. Does your views coincide with his?
The film is a mix of reality and fiction. In most of my films, I would want to be morally right and unapologetic, but in NGK, there is some shift in the thought process as I didn’t find the need to be right and prove myself. I am definitely connected with a lot of dialogues in the film, especially the route he has taken for the climax sequences. I can confidently say you can’t guess how a character behaves and predict anything in the film.

How was it working with Selvaraghavan...
It took him 18 months to write this film. He is a one man army.  He always yearns to give a different cinematic experience to his stories without any compromise. He is one person doing that for all these years and giving us unique films. I don’t see another Selvaraghavan. Who do you think can be another Selvaraghavan? Working in this film is like going to an ashram.

Are you approached for YS Jagan’s biopic?
I would love to play Jagan Anna in his biopic if the makers come with a good script.

Do you think your screen image has reduced your choice of films?
I don’t want to get into that topic. Your opinion might be right or wrong. I was born as Saravanan and my screen name is Suriya. Suriya is a brand for me and Saravanan works for Suriya. I don’t want to confine myself to this brand. My production is an extension of my brand. Saravanan works for Suriya. That’s the reason why I have produced other small-budget films under my banner and will continue doing that. As an actor too, I don’t want to make any compromises and I enjoy what I’m doing.

How is your first biopic film, Soorarai Pottru shaping up?
It’s not a biopic, literally. We were inspired by what Captain GR Gopinath has done and want to give his story a cinematic experience. My friendship with Sudha goes back to Yuva days and she has been my Rakhi sister. She waited for three years to get this film started.

What’s your film with director Siva about?
I’m excited about the backdrop he has narrated. I’m stepping out of my comfort zone and doing that film. Take the example of Amitabh Bachchan films, you will have a good story, entertainment quotient and scope for performance. I see something similar to his films is happening with my film under Siva’s direction.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db
@newindianexpress
@onlymurali

