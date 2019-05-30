The Yogi Babu-Vadivelu connect

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Director Anantharajan, an erstwhile assistant of Samuthirakani and Vedigundu Murugesan-fame Moorthy, is making his debut with the Yogi Babu-starrer Kadalai Poda Oru Ponnu Venum, which also features television star Azhar in the lead. “It will be a complete laugh riot and Yogi Babu’s humour will be on a different level,” says Anantharajan, who has shot the film completely in Chennai.

“Having worked with Vadivelu sir, I can surely say that Yogi Babu will also receive similar love from the audience. In many scenes, his spontaneity and creativity reminded me of Vadivelu sir. It is important for a comedian to get the necessary space to be creative,” adds the director, who shares that the film revolves around a moping Azhar, who is worried about not having a girl to flirt with.

Apart from Yogi Babu, the film also features Senthil, Mansoor Ali Khan, Lollu Sabha-fame Manohar, and Swaminathan, who play characters that Azhar meets in the span of a night.“Yogi Babu plays a rowdy villain with a posse of five women henchmen, who double up as his wives, and then there is Mansoor sir as an elder statesman, who still believes he is a king. In between all this, there is Azhar and his fixation with a mobile phone, which will be a gamechanger in the film,” says Anantharajan.

With minimal patchwork left to be completed, Kadalai Poda Oru Ponnu Venum, that has cinematography by Iniyan J Harish and music by Jibin, is produced by Robinson of RG Media, will be sent to the censors soon. The music launch of the film is expected to happen soon.