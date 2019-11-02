Venkat Prabhu, Vaibhav turn cops for Nithin Sathya’s Lock Up

Kirubhakar Purushothaman By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Vaibhav and Venkat Prabhu will team up for a film. The film, produced by actor Nitin Sathyaa, has now been titled Lock Up. The first look of the film was unveiled by Dhanush yesterday on social media. Directed by debutant SG Charles, this is Nitin’s second productional venture after the Jai-starrer Jarugandi.

“The film is an edge-of-a-seat thriller. It would be a treat to all those cinema lovers for whom the content is king. It is an investigative drama and both Venkat Prabhu and Vaibhav are playing cops in the movie,” says Nitin.

Talking about the two lead actors, he says, "They had a healthy competition while acting. Both were competing against each other to give their best." The film also features Vani Bhojan, Eswari Rao, and Poorna, with music composed by Arrol Corelli. Nitin is planning to release the film towards the end

of November.