Home Entertainment Tamil

The Dhanush interview | 'Asuran is Vetri Maaran’s best with me'

...says Dhanush, as he, along with Vetri Maaran and Manju Warrier, discuss their upcoming film that’s set for release tomorrow.

Published: 02nd October 2019 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Dhanush in Asuran.

Dhanush in Asuran.

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

It’s hard for a director-actor combination to generate huge expectation each time. The Dhanush-Vetri Maaran duo has struck gold every time so far. The gritty Polladhavan, the rustic Aadukalam, the intense Vada Chennai… And now, Asuran that marks their fourth collaboration. This one, according to Dhanush, is their best. “I confidently believe so. The audience might agree or differ with me,” he says. An on-screen adaptation of Poomani’s novel, Vekkai, Asuran will document the bond between a father and his sons. “Every son has an equation, an unforgettable journey, with his father. Asuran is one such.” Dhanush plays the role of the father, Sivasami, this being his first outing, playing an aged character. While Ken Karunas plays one of the sons, London-based musician Tee Jay plays the other.

The story is set in two time periods — the familial bond is explored in the 80s like in the novel, while Sivaswamy’s flashback portions are set in the 60s. The hardest part of adapting a novel to the screen, Vetri Maaran says, is that a book offers a lot that isn’t adaptable for the screen. “Certain literary devices and flourishes don’t have the same potency when translated to the screen. One has to leave what can’t be used, figure out a path to the core of the story and then work towards adapting it for cinema,” he explains.

This, he says, was one of his biggest lessons he learnt from his mentor, Balu Mahendra. He admits that Asuran will not satisfy the expectations of people who have read Vekkai. “Both are different mediums. When you switch from one to another, there’s a lot that gets left behind and there’s a lot that gets added too. The film, on its own, will deliver an emotion to the viewer. This experience won’t be the same for the people who have read the book.” This is why Dhanush refrained from reading the book. “Reading the novel gives you certain expectations.

As an actor, I didn’t want that,” he says, adding that he will read it after watching the film. It was on October 17, last year, that Vada Chennai got released. Now, almost a year later, Asuran is set for release. This pace is unusual for Vetri Maaran who is known to take a couple of years between projects. “Ella project-um seekaram than mudikaren,” he says, with a laugh. The team had to battle severe weather conditions while shooting for the film and Vetri Maaran terms D h a n u s h ’ s dedication as ‘phenomenal’.

“He is an actor who commits himself to anything he does. But the effort he put in to play Sivasami is extraordinary.” Dhanush, for his part, shares high words of praise for the team and its commitment. “I must say the technicians faced tougher ordeals. After finishing a shot, I had the liberty to rest for a while. But they had no breaks,” he says, and adds that he feels “embarrassed” to say that he has worked hard for the film. Dhanush’s career betrays a few patterns. Among them is a tendency to work again with the same directors. “I keep working with Vetri Maaran because of the results he has produced earlier. Avara naa endha alavukku nambirukkeno, andha alavukku result kuduthurukaaru. He is also a dear friend. This combination is rare to find.”

A versatile actor who has played many shades with ease, Dhanush admits to relying on directors to reinvent himself on screen. “Vetri always gives me new challenges, ups the ante each time with characters that have tremendous scope. It makes working with him exciting. I hope it’s the same for him.” Dhanush’s filmography indicates another pattern: Many of his projects have brought in actors from across industries.

We got Premam-fame Anupama Parameshwaran in Kodi, Sai Pallavi in Maari 2, and now, Mayaanadhi- fame Aishwarya Lekshmi is set to feature in his upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj. Asuran, meanwhile, marks the entry of Mollywood actor Manju Warrier in Tamil. Ask Dhanush if this indicates that he follows other industries keenly, and he instantly refuses with an air of humility. “I suggest names only when I am asked. The final call is always made by the maker who chooses the actors. Frankly, I only know what happens on the sets. Enakku konjam knowledge kammi than.” Manju Warrier calls Dhanush ‘a dear friend’ and remembers when he called her to enquire about Asuran.

“Dhanush and Vetri Maaran are beloved names in Kerala; so when I got the call, I had nothing to think about.” She quotes their great track record and shares that she was excited to work with them. “The combination has always given good cinema. I was sure this wouldn’t be any different. I didn’t know what to expect in the first week. It felt like I was joining a new school. But the unit made me feel so comfortable.“ Dhanush returns the compliments by calling Manju ‘a phenomenal performer’. “It is easy to perform with someone when you can sense that they are acting.

But what do you do when you don’t even realise they are performing? That’s scary. Right from day 1, I was just looking to learn from her,” says Dhanush. Manju shrugs it off, modestly. “I go to a new film as a blank page, so I can do justice to however the director wants me to portray my character. I don’t think too much.” Ask her why it took her so long to agree to do a Tamil film, and Manju says it was just about getting the timing right. “I got a few Tamil offers in the late 90s, but for some reason, they didn’t work out. But now, I feel it was all for the best. This film was meant to happen, and I am happy that Asuran is my first Tamil film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asuran Dhanush Vetri Maaran Manju Warrier
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp