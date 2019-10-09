Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of Prabhudheva’s next, titled 'Oomai Vizhigal', released

The first look of Prabhudheva’s upcoming film, Oomai Vizhigal, was released on Twitter by Dhanush, who congratulated the ace choreographer and team.

Published: 09th October 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Prabhudheva in 'Oomai Vizhigal'

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Directed by debutant filmmaker VS, Oomai Vizhigal also stars Mamta Mohandas, who returns to Tamil cinema after the 2012 film, Thadaiyara Thakka. The eerie poster features a woman’s eye wide-opened with fear, and Prabhudheva looking determined in the pupil of that eye.

The film is bankrolled by Maple Entertainment in association with G Dhananjayan’s Creative Entertainer and Production.

Speaking about the project, Dhananjayan says, “It’s an emotional thriller. From the title, you would figure out that there is a connection to the eyes as well. That’s also the only connection with the 1986 film with the same name. Oomai Vizhigal will be Mamta’s comeback film and she has got an important role in it. Director Arun Vaidyanathan is also on board for a cameo role. Prabhudheva plays a nursery owner who deals with exotic plant varieties.”

Shot in Kodaikannal and Ooty, the film is almost in the verge of completion and is expected to release in December this year. Oomai Vizhigal has music by Kaashif, and cinematography by Vishnu Ramakrishnan.

TAGS
Prabhudheva Oomai Vizhigal Oomai Vizhigal first look Mamta Mohandas
