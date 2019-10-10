'Miga Miga Avasaram' to depict female police officers' ordeals

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Suresh Kamatchi, who has produced two films, had no plans to turn director. He attributes this chance development to his interest in telling a story about female cops.

His upcoming film, Miga Miga Avasaram, is firmly focussed on the plight of women wearing the uniform, he says.

“We have touched upon every aspect of the profession, thanks to rigorous research. The title is a reference to something as basic as the lack of restrooms for such women,” he says.

“We have also spoken about how many of them undergo harassment from higher officials.”

Much of the shoot was done at Koneripatti dam near Edappadi, the native place of the Chief Minister. “I hail from the town too, and that helped our shoot be hassle-free.”

Dedicating his movie to late Chief Minister Jayalalaithaa, Suresh said he had been fascinated by her range of welfare measures to the police force.

“The plight of women police officials were always highlighted in her speeches, and she came up with many welfare schemes for them, including the Amma Unavagam. Shooting of this film began when she was alive, and this final product is an ode to her.”

For Suresh, the high point was Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy taking time off to view the movie and later, recommending that the film be screened for about 200 female cops.

“The ultimate compliment was the pat on the back I got from eight women DCPs, who wondered how I knew so much about their lives, and the harassment inherent in them.”