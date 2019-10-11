Home Entertainment Tamil

Confirmed: 'Viswasam' filmmaker Siva to direct Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 168' for Sun Pictures

It is said that Suriya, who is awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru, will work with a new team during the dates he allocated for the Siva project. 

Actor Rajinikanth and director Siva.

Actor Rajinikanth and director Siva.

We had recently told you that director Siva is most likely to direct Rajinikanth's next after Darbar and his previously announced project with Suriya for KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green Productions has been temporarily put on hold. Following that, Sun Pictures announced today through their Twitter handle that they will be bankrolling the film, which is being tentatively addressed as Thalaivar 168

Sun Pictures has bankrolled Rajini's last film Petta and his 2010 sci-fi hit Enthiran. The new film will mark their third collaboration with the superstar.

Though the cast, crew and title of the film are yet to be revealed, it has been widely speculated that the Viswasam music composer D Imman has been roped in for the film. 

Meanwhile, it is said that Suriya, who is awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru, will work with a new team during the dates he allocated for the Siva project. 

