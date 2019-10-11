Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Controversial director Samy slams actor Vijay, calls him 'real life actor'

Director Samy, who is known for helming many controversial films, slammed actor Vijay for his speech at 'Bigil' audio launch.

Published: 11th October 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Director Samy (L) and actor Vijay

Director Samy (L) and actor Vijay

By Online Desk

Director Samy, who is known for helming many controversial films, slammed actor Vijay for his speech at 'Bigil' audio launch. The 'Sindhu Samaveli' director put out a video where he calls Vijay a 'real life actor' and warned him to avoid making controversial statements.

Here is the rough English translation of the video:

I don't know if you (Vijay) remember me, because we have met only four times. During one of our meetings,  I have even narrated you a story titled 'Andril Paravai'. This is somewhere around 2000s. My name is Samy. I am the director of controversial films Uyir, Mirugam, Sindhu Samaveli, Kangaroo. It will be good for you by doing your job just like Rajini. Please don't be vocal. Because by doing that you are just harming yourself.

During the 'Bigil' audio launch you had mentioned that 'one should learn to keep the right person in the right position'. God is the only one who designates the position of any person including you. Vijay you yourself know how good of an actor, not in cinema but in real life you are. You are the one who does a weekly photo session with the fans and praise them highly. But personally I have seen you (Vijay) wash your hands with dettol after interacting and shaking hands with fans. This is your true acting. Please stop getting on stage and commenting unnecessarily.

There are many people who are well-positioned than you. not only in the field of cinema, but in other fields like politics and art as well. Even those top personalities do their work and remain silent. It will be better if you do the same. One day the truth will be out, and on that day every actor will face an embarrassing situation.

It must be noted that director Samy was slapped with a one-year-ban in 2007 for slamming an actress during the filming of 'Mirugam'. It will be interesting to see if Vijay will react to director Samy's controversial statement. 

Meanwhile, Vijay-starrer 'Bigil', directed by Atlee is all set to hit the screens on Diwali. The film has a star-studded cast that consists of Nayanthara, Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu amongst others. While AR Rahman has taken care of the music department for the film, GK Vishnu has shot the visuals. The film bankrolled by AGS Entertainment will be clashing against Karthi's 'Kaithi'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Director Samy Vijay Samy
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp