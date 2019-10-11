WATCH | Controversial director Samy slams actor Vijay, calls him 'real life actor'

By Online Desk

Director Samy, who is known for helming many controversial films, slammed actor Vijay for his speech at 'Bigil' audio launch. The 'Sindhu Samaveli' director put out a video where he calls Vijay a 'real life actor' and warned him to avoid making controversial statements.

Here is the rough English translation of the video:

I don't know if you (Vijay) remember me, because we have met only four times. During one of our meetings, I have even narrated you a story titled 'Andril Paravai'. This is somewhere around 2000s. My name is Samy. I am the director of controversial films Uyir, Mirugam, Sindhu Samaveli, Kangaroo. It will be good for you by doing your job just like Rajini. Please don't be vocal. Because by doing that you are just harming yourself.

During the 'Bigil' audio launch you had mentioned that 'one should learn to keep the right person in the right position'. God is the only one who designates the position of any person including you. Vijay you yourself know how good of an actor, not in cinema but in real life you are. You are the one who does a weekly photo session with the fans and praise them highly. But personally I have seen you (Vijay) wash your hands with dettol after interacting and shaking hands with fans. This is your true acting. Please stop getting on stage and commenting unnecessarily.

There are many people who are well-positioned than you. not only in the field of cinema, but in other fields like politics and art as well. Even those top personalities do their work and remain silent. It will be better if you do the same. One day the truth will be out, and on that day every actor will face an embarrassing situation.

It must be noted that director Samy was slapped with a one-year-ban in 2007 for slamming an actress during the filming of 'Mirugam'. It will be interesting to see if Vijay will react to director Samy's controversial statement.

Meanwhile, Vijay-starrer 'Bigil', directed by Atlee is all set to hit the screens on Diwali. The film has a star-studded cast that consists of Nayanthara, Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu amongst others. While AR Rahman has taken care of the music department for the film, GK Vishnu has shot the visuals. The film bankrolled by AGS Entertainment will be clashing against Karthi's 'Kaithi'.