Cricketer Sreesanth to make Tamil film debut with Hansika Motwani in horror-comedy

By Express News Service

Hansika Motwani, who is striving to make a comeback in K-Town, is teaming up with director duo Hari-Harish for a horror-comedy. The highlight of the film is that it has cricketer Sreesanth in the antagonist role.

The untitled project is touted to be an action film with all the elements of a masala entertainer, and Hansika Motwani will be doing fight sequences in it.

P Ranganathan is producing the film under the banner Sri Vaari Films, which is known for Yogi Babu’s Dharmaprabhu.

Earlier, Hari-Harish duo has made some unique ventures like Ambuli, Aaah, and Jambulingam. The upcoming will go floors in December, and it is slated to release in 2020 summer.

Hansika was last seen in Atharvaa’s 100. In addition to the upcoming film, the Ambala actress also has Maha, Partner, and Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL in her kitty.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)