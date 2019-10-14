Cricketer Irfan Pathan all set to make film debut with actor Vikram's next

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is all set to make his cinema debut, with the left-arm pacer being roped in for a Tamil film featuring popular star Vikram.

The producers of the film, who have tentatively titled the movie 'ChiyaanVikram58', announced taking Pathan on-board the film, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Vikram is addressed as 'Chiyaan' by his fans.

Gnanamuthu has directed the critically acclaimed crime thrillers 'Demonte Colony' and 'Imaikka Nodigal', the latter featuring popular Hindi cinema director Anurag Kashyap in a leading role. Gnanmuthu tweeted: "Welcome on board @IrfanPathan Can't wait to unleash your new avatar to the audience!! Time for some solid action!!." The director also tweeted a picture of himself and Pathan.