Superstar Rajinikanth in Uttarakhand on spiritual tour with daughter Aishwarya Dhanush

DEHRADUN: Superstar Rajinikanth visited Swamy Dayanand's ashram in Rishikesh on Monday and is expected to go to Kedarnath too.
The actor regularly retreats to the Himalayas to meditate.
Sumit Adlakha, a resident of Dehradun and a family friend of the superstar family said, "Rajini Sir is on a devotional visit to Uttarakhand with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. He will visiting Kedarnath temple tomorrow and Badarinath shrine a day later."
The celebrity father-daughter duo will leave for Ranikhet then, where Rajinikanth will have a meditation session.
Rajinikanth had landed at Dehradun airport on Sunday and left for Rishikesh after meeting Adlakha at his house.
The superstar is said to be a devotee of Maha Avtar Baba, and will spend some time in his cave too.
It is believed that Babaji lived in a cave, which is almost an hour away from Dunagiri in Kumaons Almora district. Rajinikanth has been going to the cave for over a decade.
The saint finds mention in Yogananda Parmahansa's 'The Autobiography of a Yogi'.
The Tamil superstar last visited Ranikhet in 2018.
