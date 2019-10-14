Home Entertainment Tamil

Superstar Rajinikanth in Uttarakhand on spiritual tour with daughter Aishwarya Dhanush

The superstar is said to be a devotee of Maha Avtar Baba, and will spend some time in his cave too.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 01:10 PM

Superstar Rajinikanth(on right) with his friend in Uttarakhand.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Superstar Rajinikanth visited Swamy Dayanand's ashram in Rishikesh on Monday and is expected to go to Kedarnath too.

The actor regularly retreats to the Himalayas to meditate.

Sumit Adlakha, a resident of Dehradun and a family friend of the superstar family said, "Rajini Sir is on a devotional visit to Uttarakhand with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. He will visiting Kedarnath temple tomorrow and Badarinath shrine a day later."

The celebrity father-daughter duo will leave for Ranikhet then, where Rajinikanth will have a meditation session.

Rajinikanth at the ashram in Rishikesh.

Rajinikanth had landed at Dehradun airport on Sunday and left for Rishikesh after meeting Adlakha at his house. 

The superstar is said to be a devotee of Maha Avtar Baba, and will spend some time in his cave too.

It is believed that Babaji lived in a cave, which is almost an hour away from Dunagiri in Kumaons Almora district. Rajinikanth has been going to the cave for over a decade.

The saint finds mention in Yogananda Parmahansa's 'The Autobiography of a Yogi'.

The Tamil superstar last visited Ranikhet in 2018.

(With inputs from online desk)

