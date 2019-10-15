Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to make Kollywood debut in Santhanam's film 'Dikkiloona'

Home Entertainment Tamil

While not revealing much about the cricketer's character in the film, the director said that this was just one of many surprises in the film.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Tamil actor Santhanam. (Photos | File)

By Express News Service

The connect between cricketer Harbajan Singh and Chennai has now extended from his stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the Tamil film industry. Harbhajan, who is known for his Tamil tweets that flood social media during IPL season, is set to make his Tamil cinema debut with the Santhanam-starrer Dikkiloona, directed by Karthik Yogi.

The news was announced by the film's production house, KJR Studios, through their official Twitter handle. Dikkiloona stars Santhanam in triple roles — the hero, the villain, and the comedian.

While not revealing much about Harbhajan's character in the film, the director said that this was just one of many surprises in the film. This will not be the cricketer's first brush with cinema as he has earlier made special appearances in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and the Punjabi films, Bhaji in Problem and Second Hand Husband. 

Incidentally, he is not the first CSK cricketer to make an appearance in a Tamil film. Earlier, West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo had featured in a special song in Chithiram Pesuthadi 2. 

Dikkiloona is produced by Balloon-director KS Sinish, under his production company Soldiers' Factory, in collaboration with KJR Studios. The film is slated to hit the screens in April 2020.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)
 

