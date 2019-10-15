Dhanush and Manju Warrier starrer 'Asuran' enters Rs 100-crore club

By Express News Service

Except Visaranai, Vetri Maaran has teamed up with Dhanush for all of his projects, which have invariably become hits. The director made his debut with Polladavan in 2007, and in the past twelve years, Vetri Maaran has directed only five films, and he is yet to face failure.

Now, their recent collaboration, Asuran, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. According to industry buzz, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu took to Twitter to thank the audience for their response. He wrote, “Humbled by the response we have got for #Asuran (sic).”

Asuran, based on the writer Poomani’s novel Vekkai, is about farmer Sivasami (played by Dhanush) and his fight to save his land from the most affluent family in the village.

Manju Warrier, Ken Karunas, and Pasupathy are other actors part of the Asuran. Sudhir Sreenivasan of Cinema Express rated the film with three stars, and wrote, “In another person’s filmography, Asuran would be a reasonable achievement, but in Vetri Maaran’s, it is not. This is less an insult to this film and more a compliment to his career.”

