'AK 60' update: Thala Ajith's 60th film, directed by H Vinoth, titled 'Valimai'

'Valimai' is the title of Ajith’s upcoming film with director H Vinoth, which marks the actor’s 60th film in his career. The title of the film was officially announced on Twitter.
H Vinoth and Ajith are teaming up for the second time. Their last collaboration, 'Nerkonda Paarvai', was a blockbuster. Producer Boney Kapoor has retained many crew members of 'Nerkonda Paarvai' for 'Valimai'.
Nirav Shah will crank the camera for the film while Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the background score and songs.
With the blessings of @SrideviBKapoor Madam, The pooja of #AK60 , hence forth titled #Valimai happened in Chennai today. A @ZeeStudiosInt @BayViewProjOffl presentation. @BoneyKapoor #HVinoth #DOPNirav @thisisysr @DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/yM2TFmwltN— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) October 18, 2019
After a long time, Ajith Kumar will not be seen in his trademark salt n’ pepper look in the film.
Details about the rest of the cast of Valimai are yet to be revealed.
(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)