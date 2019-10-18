'AK 60' update: Thala Ajith's 60th film, directed by H Vinoth, titled 'Valimai'

By Express News Service

'Valimai' is the title of Ajith’s upcoming film with director H Vinoth, which marks the actor’s 60th film in his career. The title of the film was officially announced on Twitter.



H Vinoth and Ajith are teaming up for the second time. Their last collaboration, 'Nerkonda Paarvai', was a blockbuster. Producer Boney Kapoor has retained many crew members of 'Nerkonda Paarvai' for 'Valimai'.

Nirav Shah will crank the camera for the film while Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the background score and songs.

After a long time, Ajith Kumar will not be seen in his trademark salt n’ pepper look in the film.

Details about the rest of the cast of Valimai are yet to be revealed.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)