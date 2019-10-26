'Bigil' madness: Rioting charges on 32 Vijay fans in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Security was beefed at all theatres in Krishnagiri after special fan screening of Vijay starer Bigil (midnight show) was called off at a private theatre on the Five-Road Junction. The police also arrested 32 people for rioting in front of the theatre and damaging dozens of shop banners, vehicles and a water tank in the vicinity.

After facing a series of legal issues, director Atlee’s fourth flick got the nod for a worldwide release on October 25. The fans’ anticipation ahead of the first day first show knew no bounds when the State government overturned the ban on the special fan screening (the midnight show), which was initially imposed to curb exorbitant charging of tickets.

In no time, hundreds of Vijay fans in the district gathered in front of the private theatre on the Five-Road Junction and shared their happiness by sloganeering about the actor and bursting crackers. However, the long-wait was in vain as the theatre operators reportedly could not upload the movie for the midnight screening. This sparked a riot, which was, however, diffused within hours.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bandi Gangathar said, “Most of the rioters were youngsters in an inebriated state. When police rushed to the spot to contain the situation, a few youngsters helped them apprehend 32 troublemakers. They will be booked under the Public Property Destruction Act and get to serve ten years of jail term if found guilty. Besides, the crowd quietly dispersed after the police’s intervention.”

Asked if there was a political thrust behind the riot, the SP denied it. “Such minor riots by fans have become a trend in the district. In 2018, similar issues happened before the screening of Vijay’s Sarkar.” He also wanted all fans to be disciplined.

