'Hero' first look: Is Sivakarthikeyan playing a superhero?

The first look of the movie shows Sivakarthikeyan with a mask in his hand, hinting he could possibly be playing a superhero in the film.

Published: 02nd September 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 12:23 PM

Sivakarthikeyan in 'Hero' first look.

Sivakarthikeyan in 'Hero' first look. (Photo | Twitter/@siva_karthikeyan)

By Online Desk

The first look of actor Sivakarthikeyan's movie 'Hero' was released today on Twitter. The movie directed by PS Mithran will have music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and actor Abhay Deol in a key role.

The first look of the movie shows Sivakarthikeyan with a mask in his hand, hinting he could possibly be playing a superhero in the film.

Apart from Abhay Deol, 'Hero' movie has actors Arjun and Director Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani who is making her Tamil debut. 

Sivakarthikeyan's next 'Namma Veettu Pillai' directed by Pandiraj is slated for a release this month. The songs of the movie composed by D Imman were released on August 31 and has been well received. Sivakarthikeyan's previous release 'Mr Local' had failed to impress critics, audiences and box office putting the onus on the star to deliver better in his next movies.

Director PS Mithran's last film was 'Irumbu Thirai' with Vishal which was declared a 'Super Hit'.

