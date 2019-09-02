Home Entertainment Tamil

Yogi Babu, Karunakaran team up for a dark comedy 'Trip'

Two of Tamil cinema’s known comedians Yogi Babu and Karunakaran will be joining hands for an upcoming film.

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Yogi Babu

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Two of Tamil cinema’s known comedians Yogi Babu and Karunakaran will be joining hands for an upcoming film. Titled Trip, the film will be directed by Dennis, an erstwhile assistant of 100-director Sam 
Anton. The project is produced by Sai Film Studios. 

“It is a travel-based film that will have dark comedy, a bit sci-fi and also a thriller. There are no leads in this film. A group of youngsters meet Yogi Babu and Karunakaran when they travel and the unique situations they face on their journey will make the story,” says Dennis, who is making his debut with Trip. 

Shooting for the project will begin on September 16 and the first schedule has been planned at Talakona, where a set has been erected for the film. The film will be shot without a break for 32 days following which the crew will shoot at Kodaikanal for a couple of days. 

