Anjali and Kalki Koechlin to star in Vignesh Shivan's anthological web series?

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Netflix, who have made many Hindi originals such as Sacred Games and Leila, are planning to make a Tamil anthology with directors Vignesh Shivan, Vetrimaaran, Sudha Kongara, and Gautham Menon.

While the shoot for Vignesh Shivan's portion of the film is said to have begun today, we also hear that Anjali, who was last seen in the horror film Lisaa, and Kalki Koechlin, who made a special appearance in Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai have been signed for Vignesh Shivan's version of the anthology. If this turns out to be true, this will also mark Anjali's debut to the OTT platform.

While Anjali will next be seen in Nadodigal 2, followed by Silence co-starring Madhavan and Anushka, Vignesh Shivan recently completed scripting his next project starring Sivakarthikeyan.​