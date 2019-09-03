Home Entertainment Tamil

Kangana Ranaut to shoot grand retro number for Jayalalithaa biopic

The 'Judgementall Hai Kya' actor has been spotted taking Bharatnatyam classes regularly as she will soon shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers.

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut who is known for her stellar acting is currently busy preparing for her role as former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, for a biopic of the late leader. The film is titled 'Jaya' in Hindi and 'Thalaivi' in Tamil.

The 'Judgementall Hai Kya' actor has been spotted taking Bharatnatyam classes regularly as she will soon shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers. The song will be choreographed by renown South Indian choreographer Gayathri Raghuram.

In accordance with the period the track is set in, the song will have a distinctly retro vibe. Going by her diligent rehearsals, it looks like Kangana is all set to deliver a song which will set new benchmarks.

The film is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The 32-year-old actor will next be seen in 'Panga,' which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayalalithaa Jayalalithaa biopic Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut dance number AL Vijay
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp