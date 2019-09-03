Vijay Sethupathi-Cheran film to go on floors next year

By Express News Service

In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss, responding to a question by Saravanan, Cheran revealed that it was Vijay Sethupathi who advised him to take part in the reality show. It has now come to light that the National Award-winning director's upcoming film is set to star Vijay Sethupathi.

In Sunday's episode of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show, Cheran announced that the film will go on floors this January. Speculations about this project were rife right from when Cheran was still shooting his recently released film, Thirumanam.

Vijay Sethupathi, who has a slew of films in the pipeline, will have a festival release this Diwali with his Sanga Tamizhan hitting the screens alongside Vijay's Bigil.

Meanwhile, apart from revealing the news of his upcoming film, Cheran had a not-so-good day as his equation with his 'daughter' Losliya continued to strain. The actor-filmmaker was also not pleased that the past week turned out to be a no-eviction week as the immunity he gained due to being captain amounted to nothing.

