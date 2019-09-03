Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi-Cheran film to go on floors next year

In Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, Cheran announced that the film will go on floors this January.

Published: 03rd September 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Director Cheran and actor Vijay Sethupathi

Director Cheran and actor Vijay Sethupathi (Photo | Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss, responding to a question by Saravanan, Cheran revealed that it was Vijay Sethupathi who advised him to take part in the reality show. It has now come to light that the National Award-winning director's upcoming film is set to star Vijay Sethupathi.   

In Sunday's episode of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show, Cheran announced that the film will go on floors this January. Speculations about this project were rife right from when Cheran was still shooting his recently released film, Thirumanam.

Vijay Sethupathi, who has a slew of films in the pipeline, will have a festival release this Diwali with his Sanga Tamizhan hitting the screens alongside Vijay's Bigil. 

Meanwhile, apart from revealing the news of his upcoming film, Cheran had a not-so-good day as his equation with his 'daughter' Losliya continued to strain. The actor-filmmaker was also not pleased that the past week turned out to be a no-eviction week as the immunity he gained due to being captain amounted to nothing.

(This article was originally published in www.cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cheran Vijay Sethupathi Kamal Haasan Sanga Tamizhan
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp