Will Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota get a release on September 6?

By Express News Service

Fans of Gautham Menon heaved a sigh of relief last week after it was announced that the filmmaker's long-delayed Enai Noki Paayum Thota will be getting a release on September 6. Starring Dhanush in the lead, ENPT, as it’s popularly known, was launched in March 2016.

Ever since its inception, there was a huge buzz around ENPT, jointly produced by Gautham Menon’s Ondraga Entertainment and P Madan’s Escape Artists Motion Pictures, as it marked Dhanush’s first collaboration with Gautham, known for his stylish and urbane films. However, the film was marred by never-ending financial issues, thus leading to its long delay.

After Gautham Menon took to Twitter to put an end to the mystery over the film’s release by sharing a new trailer of ENPT, with its release date, it was rumoured that leading financiers had come together with a new solution to bail out the filmmaker from his mounting financial issues. Accordingly, they have reportedly allowed the release of ENPT on September 6 on one condition — that Gautham settle his dues in installments with each of his upcoming directorials. Sources say that a leading producer and a distributor have worked out this deal to ensure the film's smooth release.

However, some of the members of the trade are allegedly sceptical over the film’s release, as there is lack of clarity over the financial settlements. A representative from Arka Media works suggests that there is a status quo order against the release of the Gautham Menon-directorial, and the movie apparently cannot be released unless Arka gives a no objection.

Now it remains to be seen if all the financial issues get solved in the next couple of days, so that ENPT hits theatres on September 6, as planned.