Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music for Dhanush's next with Selvaraghavan?

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Dhanush will be teaming up once again with Selvaraghavan for an untitled film, after the actor wraps up his other commitments. It's now known that this film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. However, an official confirmation is yet to be received regarding this project, that will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his V Creations banner.

Interestingly, apart from Mayakkam Enna, for which GV Prakash composed the music, Yuvan has been the music director for all the rest of the actor-director brothers' collaborations — Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kaadhal Konden, and Pudhupettai.

Meanwhile, Dhanush, whose Enai Noki Paayum Thotta is scheduled for release this Friday, has Asuran, Pattas, Vada Chennai 2, a film with Karthik Subbaraj, and one with Mari Selvaraj, in various stages of development.