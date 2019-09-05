Dead man walking

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Director Bhuvan Nullan, known for making his debut with the horror-comedy Mo (2016), has decided to stick with the same genre for his second venture Zombie, starring Yogi Babu and Yashika Aannand. Ahead of its release tomorrow, Bhuvan says he feels confident given this star cast. The film is pegged as the second zombie movie in Tamil, but the director says, “Comparing this with Miruthan (the first zombie movie in Tamil) is not fair as I’ve aimed to make this a total comedy. Entertainment is the bottomline of my script. I would call Zombie a fun-filled adventure comedy, which is centred on a single crazy night.”

Bhuvan goes on to reveal that Yogi Babu plays a don character and Yashika, a medical college student. “There are also well over 200 zombies featured in the film. More than a hero or heroine, it’s these zombies that are the pivotal characters ,” he adds. The supporting case of Zombie includes YouTube stars Gopi, Sudhakar, and Anbu, as well as actors like TM Karthick and Manobala.

The director gives credit to composer Premgi Amaren for keeping the suspense alive in the narration with his background score. “In addition to that, he has also given us one song.” But the real heroes, Bhuvan says, are the make-up artists, led by the experienced Marie. He signs off with this parting message for the audience: “ will surely be completely entertaining. Just don’t look too deep and search for logic in it.”