Arun Vijay turns cop once again

Avinash Ramachandran

Express News Service

Arun Vijay, on Thursday, took to social media to announce that he has zeroed in on his next film after Karthick Naren’s Mafia. Talking about his landmark 30th film, Arun Vijay says, “I will be playing a cop in AV 30, which will be directed by GNR Kumaravelan.”

This will be the second time Arun Vijay dons the khaki after his own production Kuttram 23 (2017). GNR Kumaravelan, who made his directorial debut with the 2009 film, Ninaithale Inikkum, has made films such as Wagah and Haridas. The latter, starring Kishore in the lead, was a cop film too.

“Just like my other films, this too will be interesting, and definitely engage the audience. Thadam cinematographer S Gopinath will be taking care of the cinematography of this film too,” says Arun Vijay. Sagaa-fame composer Shabir is in talks to take up the project, which will go on floors this month. Meanwhile, apart from Mafia, Arun Vijay, who was recently seen in Saaho, has Boxer and Agni Siragugal in different stages of production.