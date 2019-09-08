It's a wrap for Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai

By Express News Service

The shooting of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film, Namma Veettu Pillai, directed by Pandiraj, has been wrapped up. Thupparivaalan-fame Anu Emmanuel, who is playing one of the female leads in the film, took to Instagram and shared photos of the crew celebrating the completion of shoot by cutting a cake, and captioned it: "Wrap for Namma Veetu Pillai. See you in theatres very soon."



The rural entertainer also stars Bharathiraja and Aishwarya Rajesh in important roles, along with Natarajan Subramaniam, RK Suresh, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu and Soori. Namma Veettu Pillai marks the third collaboration of Pandiraj and Sivakarthikeyan after Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. With music by Imman, this Sun Pictures production is scheduled to hit the screens on September 27.

With Mr Local and Kousalya Krishnamurthy (the Telugu remake of his first production venture Kanaa) already released this year, and PS Mithran's film, Hero, planned for a December release, 2019 will be the year with most releases in Sivakarthikeyan's career.