Sri Divya joins Vijay Antony-Vijay Milton film

By Express News Service

Earlier, it was reported that Allu Sirish has joined the cast of Vijay Milton's next, starring Vijay Antony in the lead. It's now known that Sri Divya, who was last seen in 2017's Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae, will be playing the female lead in this yet-to-be-titled film.

Speculated to be titled Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, the film is expected to go on floors in October. The action film will be shot in Goa, Diu, and Daman. Pradeep Kumar, Kamal Bohra, and Dhananjayan, who bankrolled Vijay Antony's recent release, Kolaigaran, are producing this film as well.

Meanwhile, Sri Divya will next be seen in Othaikku Otha, directed by Pa Ranjith's erstwhile assistant Barnesh, co-starring her Eetti costar Atharvaa.