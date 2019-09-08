Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Rajasekar, a multifaceted person, had a successful stint in every department of cinema he took charge of.

Published: 08th September 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor and director Rajasekar

By Online Desk

Veteran actor and director Rajasekar passed away today. He was 61. Vijay TV confirmed the news on Twitter.

He was a part of the direction duo Robert - Rajasekar. The duo has directed many noteworthy films that include 'Paravaigal Palavitham', 'Manasukkul Mathappu' and 'Chinna Poove Mella Pesu'.

Rajasekar, a multifaceted person, had a successful stint in every department of cinema he took charge of. In addition to direction, he also worked as a writer and cinematographer for many films.

Rajasekar has also acted in many films including the 1980 classic 'Nizhalgal', directed by prominent filmmaker Bharathiraja. He received rave reviews for his role in the film and the song  'Ithu oru ponmalai pozhuthu' from the flick put him in the limelight as a performer.

He was also part of many successful television serials across different channels. His role in Vijay TVs 'Saravanan Meenatchi' earned him fame. He was last seen in Zee TV's 'Sathya' serial starring Vishnu and Ayesha.

  As writer As cinematographer
Rajasekar

  • Velum Mayilum Thunai (1979) -  Writer

  • Chinna Poove Mella Pesu (1987) -  Writer

  • Manasukkul Mathappu (1988) - Screenplay and Dialogue

  • Paravaigal Palavitham (1988) - Screenplay

  • Palaivana Solai (2009) -  Writer

  • Aagaaya Gangai (1982)

  • Chinna Poove Mella Pesu (1987)

  • Paravaigal Palavitham (1988)

  • Mayabazar (1995)

  • Samrat (1997)

Kollywood star R Sarath Kumar took to Twitter and paid tribute to the veteran director. He wrote, "The duo Robert-Rajasekar came with a bang and later #Rajasekar used his experience in the industry & continued his passion for cinema. His demise leaves a vacuum among his good friends & in the industry. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPRajasekar"

