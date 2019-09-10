Abhay Deol’s Tamil film 'Hero' release date out!

By Express News Service

Abhay Deol’s Tamil film Hero will release on December 20. The actor essays a baddie in the film co-starring Sivakarthikeyan Doss.

The action-thriller is helmed by Irumbu Thirai director PS Mithran. “Every Villain needs a Hero! Such a privilege to be working with the talented Sivakarthikeyan... I’m having a lot of fun making this, even though Tamil is one tough language to speak,” Doel shared on Instagram.

Hero also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ivana, Arjun Sarja and Yogi Babu. The film’s soundtrack is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with lyrics by Pa Vijay and G Rokesh. Deol will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai. Directed by Rathindran R Prasad, the fantasy drama stars Ashwin Kakamanu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Guru Somasundaram.