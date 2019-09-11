Home Entertainment Tamil

GV Prakash’s next to be a romantic drama

Theni Easwar will handle cinematography while GV Prakash will also be in charge of the music.

Kollywood star GV Prakash (Photo | GV Prakash Twitter)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

GV Prakash appears to be one of the busiest actors in Tamil cinema these days. With four films already out this year, including last week’s Sivappu Manjal Pachai, the composer-turned-actor has a slew of other films ready for release. And now, he has signed one more film, which will be directed by debutant filmmaker Sathish Selvakumar.

“I am glad to team up with Axess Film Factory right after their successful Ratsasan. My film will be a romantic drama, and will feature GV Prakash in a never-before-seen avatar. It’s a character-driven film and will be different from what he has done before. It is about a gang of Coimbatore guys who end up in Bengaluru. Most of the shoot will happen in Bengaluru,” says Sathish.

The untitled film, which marks the debut of model Divyabharathi as the female lead, also stars Bagavathi Perumal, as well as Nakkalites YouTube channel-fame Arun and Prasanna. Theni Easwar will handle cinematography while GV Prakash will also be in charge of the music.

The film, which will also be shot in Chennai, apart from Bengaluru and Coimbatore, will have its first look released on Wednesday by Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Meanwhile, GV Prakash has Ayngaran, 100% Kadhal, Adangathey, Jail, 4G, Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, and Aayiram Jenmangal in different stages of production.

