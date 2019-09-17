My friends helped me realise my directorial dream: ‘Citizen’ Mani

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Having acted in over 200 films as comedian, ‘Citizen’ Mani made his directorial debut with Perunali last week. The comedian, who has worked with big names like Ajith, Vijay, and Vadivelu, says it was his friends who helped him realise his dream of helming a film.

Calling Perunali an entertainer aimed at the rural audience, Mani says his best friends handled the stunt, choreography, and music.

“Composer Thashi has come up with six great songs including a Gana Ulaganathan number which has been trending.”

Mani says his film, set in the backdrop of a village in Ramnad district, is all about the sacrifice of a man to ensure that his three nieces get basic education. “He willingly shoulders the added responsibility after the untimely demise of his sister.”

The comedian-turned-director himself essays an important role, while debutante Nitheka Sree plays his love interest in this film filled with new actors.

