Home Entertainment Tamil

The story of cinematographer Prasanna Kumar capturing the bylanes of Chennai

Cinematographer Prasanna Kumar, whose recent film Sivappu Manjal Pachai (SMP) is getting rave reviews, says he owes much to Pichaikkaran, his first project with director Sasi.

Published: 18th September 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Prasanna Kumar with crew.

Prasanna Kumar with crew.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Cinematographer Prasanna Kumar, whose recent film Sivappu Manjal Pachai (SMP) is getting rave reviews, says he owes much to Pichaikkaran, his first project with director Sasi. “In Pichaikkaran, there were a lot of road shots. We actually made Vijay Antony sir beg in the streets while we shot candidly from an auto,” reveals Prasanna, adding that one woman even berated Vijay Antony for begging when he looks fit enough to work, without realising who he was.

Prasanna Kumar

“That experience gave us confidence for SMP, which is based on the life of a street racer and a traffic cop. So we had to shoot a lot of race sequences for this film.” Unsurprisingly, the race shots were the toughest. “During the eight-month shooting, Sasi sir was sceptical about achieving the race sequences we wanted with the budget we had. He even went to the extent of changing GV Prakash’s character to a law student. But the conflict between him and Siddharth’s character did not work as well,” says Prasanna. The cinematographer and the crew persuaded the director to stick to a bike racer.

Capturing these race sequences was also fraught with practical difficulties. “If we had tired shooting on the main roads, we would have been at the police station the next minute (laughs). We had a lot of references from which we made a storyboard. We knew the sequences shot by shot and divided them in such a way that some of them were shot in Chennai, some in Pondicherry, and the rest were CG,” says Prasanna thanks to whose pre-planning the road shots were completed in just eight days. “Even after so much planning, we could not prevent a small accident where GV Prakash rammed into the camera van. We had to cancel the shoot for a week after that incident.”

The rest of the film was predominantly shot in residential areas of Chennai. “We had to be extra cautious while shooting the scene where a nightie wearing GV Prakash would be dragged down a building by Siddharth. We confiscated the phones of everyone in the area so that no one could take a video. We had a crew member on stand by in each of the houses as well,” adds Prasanna, adding that it was extremely hard to control the environment. “We needed the support of the local people. We could only request them to oblige; we could not dictate terms as it was their neighbourhood (smiles).”

Another challenge the team faced was shooting conversational scenes without having them look like soaps, Prasanna tells us. “We staged it in such a way that the characters would be doing something — such as walking, picking something up, and so on — so that the scene looked lively. The coffee-shop scene where Lijomol’s character holds both the male leads’ hands came at the spot while rehearsing.”

Apart from having Jiiva’s Seeru ready for release, Prasanna will also be working on Sasi’s next film, starring Harish Kalyan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Antony Sivappu Manjal Pachai Prasanna Kumar
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp