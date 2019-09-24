Home Entertainment Tamil

'Nadodigal 2' location: Pep talk and a performance

Before each shot, the director apparently talks to the actors about the scene and explains it in such a way, so as to let the film’s universe inhabit the actors’ psyche.

Published: 24th September 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

(From L) Athulya Ravi, director Samuthrakani and Sasikumar in 'Nadodigal 2'.

(From L) Athulya Ravi, director Samuthrakani and Sasikumar in 'Nadodigal 2'.

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Being directed by Samuthrakani was a unique experience for Athulya Ravi, who acts alongside Sasikumar and Anjali in the upcoming film, Nadodigal 2.

“I already know him as he’s my co-star in Yemali,” she says. “But being directed by him was a new experience. Usually, we get an idea of the day’s shoot in advance, along with the dialogues. But Samuthirakani sir does things differently.” Before each shot, the director apparently talks to the actors about the scene and explains it in such a way, so as to let the film’s universe inhabit the actors’ psyche.

“Once the camera began rolling, we would execute the scene so naturally — almost like we had turned into those characters. You will see that the scene have a raw quality about them. His style of tapping into our emotions was quite new for me,” she says.

The first scene she shot was the interval block. “I was quite anxious. I didn’t know the story and had undergone no preparation either. However, once he started explaining the scene, I connected to the emotions instantly. I said we could go for the shot, and couldn’t believe my eyes when he said okay to the first take,” she recalls.

Once though, she got a bit too carried away with her performance for her safety. “We were shooting near a main road, and I was asked to fall down by the roadside,” she says.

“I fell so hard that my head hit the tarmac. Everyone rushed to me. They had assumed I would know how to fall without hurting myself, but I guess I got too involved. Thankfully, the injury was not serious.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nadodigal 2
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp