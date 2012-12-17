Sudeep wishes to end this year with 'Eega' craze as the release of Varadhanayaka has been postponed to 2013.

The film, that shows Sudeep battling with a fly, has fared well so far in Hindi and regional languages. "It was definitely exciting to work in Eega but that does not mean that I start accepting offers from all languages. First of all, I am not comfortable juggling between cities and secondly, I will only take something up if I find it interesting, he explained.

As for his next flick, Bachchan — The Angry Young Man, which is already creating a major hype even as the shooting continues, Sudeep said that he was happy with the film. The actor who has built an image for himself over the years said that he accidentally became an actor. "I was basically into art and did a lot of music, guitar, drums, mad ads and skits back then. I came to be a director but I somehow became an actor," he revealed.

Sudeep has worked in varied projects in both Bollywood as well as southern industries. And right now with parallel and indie cinema gathering momentum, where does the actor think that we are headed to? “I really don't know. It may be exciting or not but we still have to continue entertaining people. It is in fact like a newspaper, we need to come out with something new everyday to excite people and bring them to theatres," he said.

Personally, Sudeep feels that he hasn't pushed himself too hard to achieve anything in this field. According to him, he entered films when he learnt that acting would bring in a lot of fans for him.

He said. “Initially, I wanted a lot of people to ask for my pictures and autographs. I liked the whole idea of a chaos wherever I went. Back then, for me, being in cinema was all about people crowding near you and worshipping you,” he said.

Though he enjoyed the attention at that time, the actor slowly realised that it is not an easy job. "I thought I would do two movies and people would whistle and applaud me. Nothing happened during the first seven years of my career. Finally, when I did Huccha, I got my recognition despite several accidents before the completion of the film. Soon, you get to a point in your career where you want to win. The more and more successful you become, the more responsible you are supposed to be," he concluded.