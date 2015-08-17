After the first look of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Sardaar Gabbar Singh went viral on social media (launched on Independence Day), the Powerstar’s film has received another boost in the form of Eros International, which has agreed to co-produce the film.

Given Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments and constant delay in projects, speculation was rife that the production house would be reluctant to come forward and risk incurring huge losses in light of repeated postponements.

However, given the actor-politician’s tremendous fan-following and astronomical success in recent times, the production house decided to come forward and rake in the moolah.

Confirming the news, Eros, which earlier co-produced films like 1: Nenokkadine and the recently released Srimanthudu, announced its association with Pawan Kalyan Creative Works and Northstar Entertainment.

“The Telugu film industry is going through a remarkable phase with some of the biggest hits recently – Baahubali and Srimanthudu to its credit and we are very happy to be a part of this exciting phase. We hope to continue setting new trends with Sardaar Gabbar Singh along with our partners,” said Sunil Lulla, managing director, Eros International.

An association with Eros would mean the production process as well as schedules would be much more organised and stringent, unlike other Telugu films, that are postponed as per the whims of its lead actor.

Directed by KS Ravindra, Sardaar Gabbar Singh is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Gabbar Singh.