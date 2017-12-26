Director Vi Anand is now poised for a hattrick with his upcoming film Okka Kshanam, a sci-fi thriller based on parallel life concept. Amid reports that the film starring Allu Sirish and Surbhi is a remake of a Korean film, Anand refutes the news and says, “Many articles have been written on the parallel life and there is a South Korean movie based on this theme.

But, the story of Okka Kshanam bears no similarities with any films whatsoever. It’s original and unique.” Love for the sci-fi thriller genre influenced Anand since childhood. Ask him how he conceived the storyline? He explains, “A few years back, I saw an old man driving a car while his son sat in the back seat relaxing. In general, it should be otherwise. That incident had lived with me for years and based on that sight that I have written Okka Kshanam.”



The film’s teaser cleverly manages to give away the plot of the film in its entirety. So, is it a way of preparing the audience for the film? Anand shares, “It was a conscious attempt. We wanted to reveal the plot in the teaser so that the audience can keep guessing about it. We don’t want them to come to the theatre with high expectations and thinking about something that is not present in the film.

As for the video, when we toss the matchsticks, some of them will fall parallel to each other. Likewise, among millions of people living on this planet, the incidents or the thoughts in the life of any two people can be similar. Personally, I knew a relative of mine who shares a parallel life with another girl.”

Produced by Chakri Chigurupati, Okka Kshanam also features Srinivas Avasarala and Seerat Kapoor as other leads. The film, which has music by Mani Sharma is set to release on December 28.

Watch the trailer here: