National Award-winning director Ayodhya Kumar Krishnamsetty is ready with his next project tentatively titled Srilakshmi & 24 Kisses. After dishing out a content-driven film like Minugurulu in his first attempt, the director has returned with a commercial entertainer for his next.

Starring Hebah Patel and Arun Adith of PSV Garudavega fame in the lead, the film will go on floors shortly. “It’s a clean yet quirky love story that depicts all kinds of emotions.

Unlike his debut film Minugurulu, it’s an out-and-out commercial entertainer and has a novel point which will be revealed at an appropriate time. The principal shooting will commence in a day or two and this schedule will last for about a month.

After that, the filmmakers will release the first look teaser and begin the promotions,” says a source. Hebah, who was last seen in Angel, has reportedly shed a few kilos for her character in the film.