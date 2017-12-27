As the year comes to a close, ticketing app and website BookMyShow looks back at what entertained India this year, from movies to plays, sports, events and music. In 2017, millions of Indians reached out to BookMyShow to meet their entertainment demands, a report said.

The data collected is from January 1, 2017 till December 8, 2017. Parikshit Dar, Director, BookMyShow said, “With mega blockbusters like Baahubali 2, mammoth events like Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and classic productions like Mughal-e-Azam, this year the entertainment sector in India evolved and so did the audience.”

With over 1450 films that were listed on BookMyShow in 2017, it was clearly the year of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with BookMyShow alone selling over 16 million tickets for the film which had consecutive run of 175 days at the box office! Following Baahubali 2, was Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2. Here’s some more interesting facts and insights:

The first ticket for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was purchased on BookMyShow for its Telugu version a month before the release of the film from Banki, a small town in Odisha Sunday was the most preferred day to watch a film. Well, no surprises there.

Afternoon movie show times were most preferred. Did we all think it would be night shows?

Hyderabad fans saw the most films this year and gave serious competition to and left behind movie buffs in Mumbai, Bengaluru and NCR in terms of total movie ticket sales Drama, followed by Action, Comedy, Romantic Comedy and Thriller were the most popular film genres Regional cinema continued to show impressive growth in 2017 with Gujarati cinema leading the way.

Gujarati cinema registered over 44% growth viz-a-viz 2016 in terms of transactions on BookMyShow, followed by Malayalam cinema which registered 38% growth Movie goers across India preferred Hindi cinema, followed by Tamil, and English cinema