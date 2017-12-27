After Bharath Ane Nenu producer DVV Danayya called a truce with the producers of Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya over ambiguity in the release date, the makers of Kalyan Ram’s MLA (Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbayi) and Nani’s Krishnarjuna Yuddham too employed a similar strategy.

Initially, both the films have blocked the same date (April 6) and upon sensing the trouble of not getting the screens, they have averted yet another face-off at the box office. It is learnt that Kalyan Ram has agreed to arrive on a different date. “Kalyan Ram has voluntarily initiated talks with the makers of the Nani’s film and agreed to move from that date.

Both parties decided to not ruin their prospects and came to a conclusion. Right now MLA is in May but they are yet to figure out which date is suitable for them. But, Nani’s film will release as planned,” says a source. However, MLA producers are also not ruling out a possibility of advancing the release.

“If Bharath Ane Nenu doesn’t release on April 13, MLA will occupy that slot,” the source adds. Krishnarjuna Yuddham being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi is nearing completion, while MLA which marks the debut of Upendra Madhav as the director is in the last leg of shooting.